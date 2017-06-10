Woman bundled into car by gang of men in Leeds suburb

A distressed woman was bundled into a car and driven off by four men in the Oakwood area of Leeds last night, police said.

Officers are seeking more information from the community after a man called police to report the “suspicious” incident at the junction of Harehills Lane and Brookfield Avenue shortly after 9pm.

The caller told police that he followed the car as it drove onto Roundhay Road before he lost sight of the vehicle in the vicinity of Oakwood Clock.

Police then visited the area and identified other witnesses who gave similar accounts.

Today, detectives are continuing their enquiries in order to identify the people and the vehicle involved. The car was said to be small and black in colour with five doors, and was possibly a Peugeot.

The men involved in the incident may have been eastern European.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The witnesses report that the woman seemed distressed and this raised obvious concerns about the nature of the incident.

“We have not had any missing person reports or other concern calls that match to this incident but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the people involved and identify the vehicle.

“It may be that there is an explanation for what people saw and we would ask that the people involved or anyone with any information that could assist the investigation contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1981 of June 9 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.