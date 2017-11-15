Woman charged after campaigner glued themself to entrance gate of North Yorkshire fracking site

Have your say

Police have charged a woman after a campaigner glued themself to a gate at the Kirby Misperton fracking site in North Yorkshire.

The protester glued herself to the entrance gate of the Habton Road fracking site at about 10.40am yesterday.

Before the glue set, officers removed her from the gate and made an arrest.

Today, North Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old woman has now been charged with hindering lawful business.

She is due to appear at York Magistrates Court in January.

The anti-fracking protest yesterday was the latest in a series to be held at the site since September.

A total of 70 people have now been arrested in connection with protests at Kirby Misperton.

Police said 63 of those have been charged, cautioned or remain under investigation.