Woman charged after shooting in Leeds street following West Indian Carnival celebrations

A 25-year-old woman has been charged after a man was shot in a Leeds street after West Indian Carnival celebrations were being held.

Police have charged a 25-year-old woman as part of the investigation into a firearms discharge on Cowper Street on Monday 28 August.

Issiah James, 25 of Hamilton Avenue, Leeds has been charged with attempted section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and making threats to kill.

She will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday 13 September.

Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he suffered an injury to his arm following a firearm discharge in Chapeltown at around 2.20am on August 28.

Officers previously arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the offence.

The shooting followed celebrations in Chapeltown as the area hosted Leeds' 50th West Indian Carnival.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “I would like to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about this incident.

“I would like to reassure communities that the police take all firearms incidents very seriously and we have specialist officers in the Force’s Firearms Team who are on standby to offer support and safeguarding measures to those involved.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170396357.