Woman charged over series of knifepoint street robberies in Leeds

Detectives investigating a series of knifepoint street robberies in Leeds have charged a woman.

The woman, 40, from Meanwood, was arrested by officers following an appeal for information last week.

Police said lone women were targeted in the robberies, which happened in Meanwood and Headingley between October 13 and October 24.

The 40-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of robbery and one of attempted robbery.

She appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday last week, and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing, according to West Yorkshire Police.