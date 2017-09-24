Woman charged with murder after fatal fire in Grimsby

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a fatal flat fire in Grimsby.

Emergency services were called to the fire, on Purbeck Road in the Scartho area of the town, during the early hours of Friday.

Humberside Police today said that a man’s body had been found at the scene but he had yet to be formally identified.

The woman charged is due to appear before magistrates in Hull tomorrow.

Residents were evacuated from a number of nearby flats during Friday’s fire.