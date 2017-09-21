Woman dies after collision in Doncaster

A woman, aged 23, has died after a crash in Doncaster last week.

Maxine Jimmison suffered life threatening injuries in a collision in Askern Road, Carcroft, at 8.30am last Tuesday.

She was rushed to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield but could not be saved and died the following day.

Details of her death have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Maxine was driving a blue Chevrolet Matiz which was involved in a collision with a white Renault Trafic van, driven by a 37-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, with witnesses urged to come forward.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police in Doncaster are appealing for witnesses to a collision in the Carcroft area of the town earlier this month, after a 23-year-old woman injured in the collision died in hospital.

"At around 8.30am on Tuesday, September 12 it is reported that a blue Chevrolet Matiz and a white Renault Trafic were involved in a collision on Askern Road, Carcroft.

"The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Doncaster woman Maxine Jimmison, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. She sadly died in hospital on Wednesday, September 13.

"Her family is receiving support from specialist officers.

"The driver of the Renault, a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.