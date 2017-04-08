Woman dies after falling from M62 bridge near Brighouse

A woman who fell from a motorway bridge in West Yorkshire yesterday died from her injuries, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the M62 near junction 25 (Brighouse) at around 1.25pm amid concerns for the woman's safety.

The eastbound carriageway was closed for several hours between junctions 25 and 26 (Chain Bar) while emergency services responded.

Today police said the woman had passed away from her injuries, despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene.

The family of the woman, who was in her 50s, have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner.