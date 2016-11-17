Woman dies after Rotherham house fire

A woman has died following a serious house fire in Rotherham.

Firefighters were called to Rotherwood Crescent, Thurcroft, at around 9.45pm last night (Wednesday).

Inside the property, crews discovered the body of a woman.

A second woman, who was already outside the home when firefighters arrived, was taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Maltby, Aston Park and Rotherham fire stations and a turntable ladder from Parkway all attended the incident.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to tackle the fire, with the first floor of the property well alight.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place, but is not expected to begin until later on Thursday morning."