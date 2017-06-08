Woman dies and man seriously injured after car crash in Rotherham

A woman has died and a man was seriously injured following a crash in Rotherham during the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police said a grey MG ZR had been travelling along Kimberworth Road when it collided with two parked cars.

The collision took place at around 2.30am near the junction with Psalters Lane.

A spokeswoman said the 24-year-old woman had suffered fatal injuries during the collision, while a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She said the woman's family had been informed.

Now police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 76 of 8 June 2017.