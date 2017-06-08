Woman dies in Sheffield after 'suspected MDMA ingestion'

A woman has died after "suspected MDMA ingestion" in Sheffield, police have said.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital yesterday morning and described as critically ill but officers have now confirmed her death.

The woman’s family has been informed and are receiving support from officers.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination are yet to take place.

A second woman, 20, was also taken to hospital yesterday after she became ill after suspected consumption of drugs. She remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The women are believed to have been on separate nights out in the city, when they became ill in the Glossop Road area and were taken to hospital.

Two people arrested in connection with the investigation, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, have been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Andy Shields said: “This is an upsetting development in the investigation and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very sad time.

“We have detectives working tirelessly to investigate the circumstances surrounding these two incidents, which we believe are not connected, and we continue to appeal for information from anyone who may be able to help with our enquiries.

“We also want to reiterate our advice to everyone to be aware of the dangers both legal and illegal drugs can pose, please be careful and report any concerns you may have.”

Police confirmed it was a "suspected MDMA ingestion".

Anyone with information are asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 103 of 7 June 2017.