Woman fights off sex attacker after being groped in York underpass

A woman fought off a sex attacker after being groped in an underpass in York.

The victim was walking under the tunnel at Melrosegate, towards James Street, when she was approached by the man at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

As she walked past him, the attacker ran towards the woman, put his right arm around her shoulders and his left arm between her legs.

But the victim, who is is in her 20s, pulled his hair, shouted, bit his thumb and hit him in the face to force herself free.

She ran away towards Morrisons and the offender fled in the opposite direction.

The attacker is described as being 19-20-years-old, 6ft 2 or 3ins tall, with mousy brown, ear length, messy hair and a sweeping fringe.

Police say he has a defined jaw line, with a thin face and is of slim build.

He was last seen wearing black baggy bottoms and a black Superdry anorak, with the hood up and Velcro under the chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number NYP24092017-0589.