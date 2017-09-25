Woman fights off sex attacker in York

A woman fought off a man who grabbed and groped her on a cycle path in York.

The woman, in her twenties, first noticed the man "edging towards her" as she walked past him in the tunnel at Melrosegate around 8.50pm on Sunday evening.

As she reached where the cycle path forks into two, just before James Street, she looked back and saw the same man walking, then running towards her.

The man, who had his hoodie up, grabbed her round the shoulders, and put his left arm between her legs and groped her.

The woman fought back, pulling at his hair, biting his thumb area and shouting and hitting him in the face.

He ran away in the opposite direction along the cycle path as she fled towards Morrisons.

He is described as a man aged 19 to 20, 6ft 2/3” with mousy brown, ear-length, messy hair with a sweeping fringe. He has a thin face and is slim and was wearing black baggy bottoms and a black Superdry anorak with the hood up.

