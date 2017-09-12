Woman flown to hospital after serious crash in Doncaster

A woman has been flown to hospital by the air ambulance following a serious collision in Doncaster this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash in Askern Road, Carcroft, at around 8.30am and Yorkshire Air Ambulance said a woman was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, with the road closed by police officers while medics worked and investigations into the circumances of the collision were carried out.

No other details have yet been released.