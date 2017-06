A woman had to be given oxygen therapy after a house fire in Halifax.

Firefighters were called to Warley Road, Kings Cross, at 7.10pm tonight (Thursday).

A fire had broken out at the bedroom of the home, which West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said had "no working smoke detection".

The woman inside was given oxygen therapy by firefighters after suffering from smoke inhalation.

She was then treated by paramedics once they arrived at the scene.