Woman had chunk of skin bitten out of face during fight with neighbour

A MUM was left scarred for life after her neighbour bit a chunk of skin out of her face during a doorstep attack.

Clare Pickering was jailed for 12 months over the attack during the incident in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pickering bit a chunk of skin out of the victim’s chin and it was found lying on the floor when police arrived at scene.

The court heard a nine-year-old boy who witnessed the attack later had to have counselling to help him get over the trauma.

The attack happened shortly after midnight on April 23 this year after Pickering rowed with the woman

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Pickering had been drinking at the time .

The court heard the neighbour called police after Pickering kicked her front door, causing minor damage.

Police were called but Pickering attacked the woman shortly before they arrived on the scene.

She also bit the woman to the breast area.

Officers pulled her away and the victim had to be taken to hospital to have five stitches.

She has been left with a permanent scar.

Pickering, of Beech Avenue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and criminal damage. She has previous convictions for assault and affray.

The court heard Pickering was suffering from anxiety and depression at the time, was on medication and accepted she should not have been drinking.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar, QC, said: “A piece of skin that had been removed by your teeth was found lying on the floor.

“She was hospitalised, needed stitches and has been left with permanent scarring on her face which is a constant cosmetic blemish which makes her feel apprehensive and self-conscious in public.

“She will have a constant reminder of what happened to her.

“This is such a case where a prison sentence is not simply to punish you but it is to deter others from embarking on the type of behavior that was carried out by you on this particular night.”