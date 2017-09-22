Woman hit by car and seriously injured in Wakefield

Have your say

A WOMAN was seriously injured after she was struck by a car in Ossett near Wakefield this morning.

Police said the pedestrian was involved in collision with a blue Nissan Qashqai just after 8.30am today (Frid Sept 22) on Junction Lane opposite South Ossett Baptist Church.

The Qashqai was travelling along Junction Lane towards South Parade when the collision happened.

The woman was was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident, including anyone who helped at the scene but left before police attended, are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 402 of Friday 22 September.