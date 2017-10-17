Woman hit with dart in York

A woman was hit in the neck with a dart as she walked along a York street.

Police are today appealing for witnesses after the incident on on Holgate Road outside the Crystal Palace pub at 6.50pm on Sunday.

North Yorkshire Police said: "As the woman walked along the street she was hit in the neck by a dart which broke her skin.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of two men seen by the victim at the time of the attack."

The first man is described as white, 5 ft 6ins -5ft 10ins tall, with blond hair cropped or short, of slight build, and was wearing blue, skinny type jeans and a blue puffa jacket.

The second man is described as white, 5ft 6ins – 5ft 10ins, with brown short dark hair, of stocky build, and was wearing white T-shirt with two tattoo style sleeves, dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email Chris.Bolton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170185328.