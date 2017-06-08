Woman jailed after knife attack murder of partner in Gomersal

A woman who murdered her partner in a knife attack has been jailed for 13 years.

Father-of-two David Butterfield, 43, and his partner Michelle Spencer, 48, had an altercation at their home on Shirley Terrace, Gomersal, on the evening of January, Friday 13.

David Butterfield.

Spencer pleaded guilty to murder at Leeds Crown Court yesterday as her trial was due to start.

She attacked Mr Butterfield with a knife, causing a single fatal stab wound to his chest.

The emergency services were contacted and David was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Michelle Spencer initially tried to mislead the police and other emergency services by telling them David had been attacked on his way back from the local shop and collapsed on his return home. She then changed her story to claim it was a complete accident."

The police investigation also uncovered a history of unreported violence which Spencer had inflicted on David and her previous partners.

The spokesperson said: "David Butterfield was a hard working Yorkshireman who leaves two children aged 16 and 19. His family are deeply shocked and devastated by the incident."

Detective Inspector Ben McDonald from Protective Services Crime, said: "As a result of diligent and meticulous inquiries by the Police investigation team, a violent woman has been brought to justice. Having originally lied to the police regarding the circumstances, the team have been able to uncover the facts, which has resulted in a guilty plea.

"Mr Butterfield had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of his partner and ultimately paid the price for the fact that these incidents were never reported to the police. No one, women or men should suffer domestic violence and I would encourage victims of such incidents to contact the police or Victim Support as soon as possible."