Woman loses leg after collision outside East Yorkshire school

A woman has lost a leg after being seriously injured in a collision outside a school in East Yorkshire.

The crash happened at 11.45am yesterday (Thrusday), outside Burstwick County Primary School, Burstwick.

It involved a black Renault Megane and a red Vauxhall Astra.

Police said a 62-year-old local woman removing items from the boot of her parked Megane when she was struck from behind by the Astra, trapping her between the two vehicles.

As a result of the collision, the woman has lost one of her legs and suffered serious injury to the other.

She is currently undergoing treatment in hospital for life threatening injuries and her condition is described as stable.

The driver of the Astra, a 19-year-old man, was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting Incident number 188 of October 19, 2017.