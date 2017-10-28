Woman rescued from banks of River Humber by helicopter

A woman was rescued by a helicopter from the banks of the River Humber.

Emergency services were called at 7.50am today over concern for the safety of the woman, who is in her 20s.

After conducting searches, she was found on the banks of the River Humber in Hullat 10.30am.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "A Search and Rescue helicopter lifted the woman to safety and she was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary. She was cold but otherwise unhurt.

"We would like to thank all those involved in the search and especially for that of the Search and Rescue teams who brought the search to a safe and successful conclusion."