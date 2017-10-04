Woman who hit reveller over head with vodka bottle in Leeds bar avoids jail

A woman who left a reveller scarred for life after hitting her over the head with a vodka bottle in a Leeds city centre bar has avoided jail.

Natalie Lewis, 27, was in the toilets in the Back Room Bar on Call Lane with a friend on December 18 last year.

Leeds Crown Court was told that she became frustrated at having to wait for the toilet and barged open one of the cubicle doors and forced the woman to come out.

An argument ensued and Lewis, who was holding a one-litre bottle of Grey Goose vodka, hit the woman over the head with the bottle before attempting to hit her for a second time.

The victim, aged 24 from Leeds, barricaded herself in the cubicle with blood pouring from her head.

Lewis was detained by door staff until officers arrived and she was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

Lewis, of Nowell Walk in Harehills, Leeds, was yesterday sentenced to a 12 month jail term, suspended for two years, ordered to undertake 200 hours unpaid work and pay £500 compensation and £140 court costs.

Detective Constable Jason Ridgeway said: “The victim was left with a deep cut just above her eye which required stitches inside and out. She has been left with a permanent scar.

“Sadly, it is not just physical wounds the victim has suffered as a result of this assault. This incident has also left mental scars which will take some time to heal.”