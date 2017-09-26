Women advised 'don't walk alone' at night in York after second sex assault

An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted as she walked in York in the early hours of today.

The teenager was approaching the bridge on Navigation Road when a man grabbed her bottom and spoke in her ear. He then ran off.

Extra patrols are being put on after the incident at 12.30am and women are being advised to avoid walking alone late at night..

It comes after a woman in her twenties fought off a man, who grabbed and groped her on a cycle path, on Sunday evening.

She had first noticed him "edging towards her" as she walked past him in the tunnel at Melrosegate around 8.50pm.

Police have not said whether they are linking the two incidents.

In the latest incident the man was described as in his late 20s, wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw a man of his description acting suspiciously.

They said: "Police are requesting the public to remain vigilant and where possible for women to avoid walking alone late at night.

"To reassure the local community, extra patrols will be taking place in and around the local area."