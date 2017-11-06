Work set to get underway at historic Gisborough Hall

Work on a new multi-million-pound spa development at Gisborough Hall is set to get underway in the next few weeks.

The family-owned hotel became fully-independent this year for the first time since it opened 15 years ago and announced its intention to build a new spa within its grounds.

Work will get underway later this year or early next year and it is hoped the extensive woodland spa will be open by the end of 2018.

Gisborough Hall’s management team plan to create around 38 full-time and 28 part-time new jobs with the opening of the spa, which will include an 18-meter indoor pool, an outdoor hydro-pool and nine treatment rooms.

Kim Yardley, general manager of Gisborough Hall, said: “Our Revival Zone spa at Gisborough Hall has always been popular but it’s just not big enough for the demand that we have.

“What’s more we are now in a position to build on our current offer and make both Gisborough Hall and the surrounding area an international destination for business and leisure.”

Gisborough Hall dates back to 1857 and the grade II-listed country house was fully restored in 2002 following investment by the Gisborough family, who privately own the hotel.