Work to solve Ben Needham mystery continues

The mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield said work to solve the mystery surrounding his disappearance is continuing.

Kerry Needham, whose son was 21 months old when he vanished on the Greek island of Kos 26 years ago, said 'there's still lots going on behind the scenes in the search to find Ben'.

Posting on the official Help Find Ben Needham page on Facebook, Kerry issued another appeal for information.

She said: "Although things may seem quiet there's still lots going on behind the scenes in the search to find Ben."

She urged people to contact South Yorkshire Police with information which could crack the case.

Her appeal came just weeks after it emerged that blood had been found on a toy car and sandal believed to have belonged to Ben.

Detectives carried out an excavation exercise on two sites in Kos last year and concluded that they believe Ben died as a result of an accident involving a digger.

On the day Ben vanished from outside a farmhouse his grandfather was renovating, a digger was being used to clear neighbouring land.

The driver has since died.