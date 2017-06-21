World Championship gold medals stolen from Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox handed in to police after appeal

Gold World Championship medals stolen from Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox have been handed in to police after an online appeal.

The medals were stolen from the Chapeltown-born athlete's car.

The Chapeltown-raised sprinter and cyclist took to social media to tell of her despair after she returned from London on Thursday June 8 to find her car broken into and the medals missing.

The theft, which happened in Manchester where she is now based, was of her gold medal in the 500m time trial from the 2016 Paracycling Track World Championships in Italy and her 100m gold from the 2015 IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha.

The next day she posted pictures of the medals on her Facebook account and wrote: "Got home yesterday eve to find some1 had got into my car and because I'd been filming a few days before my worlds athletics and cycling medals where in there! Please share this and keep a look out! I really want my medals back. Thank you."

Today, Kadeena announced: "Thank you so much to every single person that shared and retweeted my post...my medals got handed into the police this morning #happykad