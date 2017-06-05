World Series Triathlon Leeds: Some fascinating facts about this weekend's events

With just days to go until the World Series Triathlon arrives in Leeds, we've rounded up some fascinating facts about the event.

Held on both June 10 and 11, the elite men's and women's races will take place alongside amateur events, beginner races and categories for juniors and para-athletes.

Roundhay Park will be transformed into a fanzone and there will be a grandstand finish in Millennium Square.

Here are some fascinating facts about the 2017 entry list:-

- The most common names of registered competitors are David and Helen

- The furthest an entrant has travelled to race is 18,389km from New Zealand

- The oldest competitor is 83 years old and the youngest just 11

- Eighty-five per cent of registered entrants train for five hours per week

- The winners of the elite races will receive prize money of $18,000 each

