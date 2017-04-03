World Triathlon Leeds grandstand tickets go on sale

Fans of the Brownlee brothers can now snap up tickets to watch them in action in Leeds this summer.

Tickets for the grandstand seating at the finish line of the World Triathlon Leeds event went on public sale today (Monday).

The spectator stands are located close the 'blue carpet' zone in Millennium Square, where the world's best triathletes will finish the elite men's and women's ITU World Series races on Sunday June 11.

Seated tickets for the UK's biggest triathlon sold out twice over in 2016, and grandstand spectators will be able to watch the athletes pass them seven times on the bike and four times during the run stage. A big screen will also be located opposite, with live coverage of the swim leg from Roundhay Park.

Over 1,600 British Triathlon members have already purchased priority tickets and they are now on general sale, priced at £30 for adults and £20 for under 18s. With races beginning from 1pm, ticket holders are guaranteed over four hours of live action.

Alistair Brownlee will be defending his title in the men's race alongside brother Jonny, and there will also be several Leeds-based Team GB triathletes taking part.

The weekend will also feature amateur events of various distances, a para-tri and beginner races. Roundhay Park will host the official event village, with trade stands, entertainment, live screens and the chance to watch the swimming in Waterloo Lake.

Visit http://leeds.triathlon.org for tickets or to enter.