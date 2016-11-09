Worldwide tremors on the markets calm after Trump adopts measured tone

Donald Trump’s shock US presidential win triggered a tumultuous day’s trading on global markets, with London’s top flight sinking more than 2 per cent before rebounding into positive territory.

The FTSE 100 Index closed up 1 per cent, or 68.71 points to 6,911.84, after dropping more than 140 points at the start of the session, when investors were forced to issue a sharp correction after pricing in a Hillary Clinton victory.

European markets also finished the session higher, as the billionaire tycoon’s acceptance speech helped soothe investor fears over the economic impact of his policies.

Germany’s Dax closed up 1.6 per cent, while the Cac 40 in France rose 1.5 per cent.

US markets also proved resilient in the face of the landmark result, defying expectations of a sharp slump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were 0.8 per cent higher, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.4 per cent. However, Asian markets - which took the biggest hit from the result - were rooted in the red.

Mr Trump’s trade policies remain a concern in the Far East after he previously voiced opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership and threatened to impose punitive tariffs of 45 per cent on Chinese goods entering the US.

Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said the “much-feared” election of Mr Trump had not triggered the “one-way negative reaction” from the markets.

“Things are never black and white and Donald Trump can be a positive force, or at least a less negative force, than Hillary Clinton, for some sectors of the stock market.”