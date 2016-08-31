Xtraflex has pipeline to the world

A manufacturing company that exports its products to over 50 countries around the world is looking to double its workforce after entering new markets and securing contract wins.

Barnsley-based Xtraflex cuts and assembles bespoke hoses for customers in sectors including the pharmaceutical, marine and automotive industries.

Its flexible hosing is used in the manufacture of products such as cosmetics, chocolate and other food stuffs. Currently, employing a team of nine, the company is looking to double that to 18 by the end of 2017.

Turnover is also set to grow from £1.8m to just over £2.3m by the end of 2017.

The company is looking to move to larger custom-built premises as it anticipates outgrowing their current 6,000 sq ft premises at Fallbank Industrial Estate at Dodworth in Barnsley.

Simon Cooper, managing director at Xtraflex, said: “We’re currently experiencing very exciting times here at Xtraflex.

“We’re always looking to push ourselves and grow as a business and we’re in the process of growing bigger and better than we’ve ever been.

“Because of this, we’ve obviously started to give some thought about moving to new premises but we’re not going far. We want to stay in Barnsley.

“We get great support and the transport links are great and really help a regular exporter like ourselves.”

Xtraflex exports to a total of 57 countries including Sweden, Spain, Canada, Australia and Singapore. The company exports 1,000 specialised safety hoses a month for the American fire brigade and is also ready to export 1.2 million metres of automotive hosing to the US and Mexico.

The firm has recently won a contract to supply a customer involved in milk-based production in the West Midlands and in Ireland.

Xtraflex was set up by its Belgian parent company Xtraflex NV.

The two businesses have recently implemented a system where they can work more in tandem, with a member of staff in Belgium being readily available online, live and acting as a member of staff for Xtraflex in Barnsley.

“It’s great to have the guys over in Belgium on the screen all day as it means that we can work with each other and if they spot any tiny issues in any of our processes, we can rectify them before they become a problem.

“It’s allowing us to work much more efficiently knowing that we have an extra pair of eyes on our processes,” said Mr Cooper.

One person who has benefited from the new system is graduate Nick Robins, who is currently working as sales office manager having just finished his degree in business admin.

Mr Robins is currently being taught different processes and regulations at Xtraflex

Xtraflex has been provided with support and guidance in business matters and help in gaining accreditations by Enterprising Barnsley, the business development arm of Barnsley Council.

Andy Arnold, business development manager at Enterprising Barnsley, said: “Xtraflex have some really exciting things going on at the moment from product innovation to new contract wins, so watch this space in the next year or so.

“They’re a great example of a company that is thriving in Barnsley.

“They tell me of all their products and countries that they export to and it’s hard to keep up.”