York balloon festival video. The view from the basket

Photographer James Hardisty took to the ballon basket to capture this colourful event on video and interview balloonist Claire Westwood.

The festival’s director decided to cancel any planned flights due to strong winds, a low cloud base and occasional rain showers.

Pilot of hot air balloon Thunderbolt, Claire Westwood, (left), of Huddersfield, and crew member Clare Brewster, keeping a look out during their flight.

Oliver Webb said: “Of course it’s disappointing but I hope people understand the reason for it. It’s just not safe.”

The skies above York Racecourse were transformed on Friday and Saturday as the city welcomed its first hot air balloon festival, sponsored by TalkTalk Ultra Fibre Optic Broadband.

The Balloon Fiesta held at The Knavesmire was the first of its kind in Yorkshire.

A total of 50 hot air balloons, from all across the UK, flew across York while a fun packed festival-style weekend took place below.

The skies above York were lit up with a dazzling Ultra Fibre Optic Night-Glow performance on Saturday evening.

Attractions other than balloons at the weekend event included a funfair with Victorian-inspired rides, live music, a beer tent, street food stalls and a bird flying show.

Meanwhile, bookmakers have cut the odds on this month being the wettest October on record, with the month beginning with heavy rain and strong to gale-force winds.