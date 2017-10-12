York crash latest appeal from police

Police are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to help their investigations into a crash in York.

The crash was just after midnight yesterday on Sandy Lane at Stockton on Forest between a blue Mini One with distinctive large rear spoiler and a blue Vauxhall Astra VXR.

Both vehicles were travelling away from York city centre and as a result of the collision, the Mini left the road and ended up partially submerged in a large garden pond.

The 22-year-old male driver from Wetherby and an 18-year-old male passenger from Tadcaster were taken to York District Hospital, one with minor and one with serious injuries. Another passenger, a 20-year-old man from Tadcaster was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious leg injuries.

The Astra continued driving on Sandy Lane before leaving the road at the junction with Common Lane, where it burst into flames. The 25-year-old male driver from York was taken to York District Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed until 10am to allow the extensive collision scene to be investigated by police added North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who can help police with information is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TC Mark Patterson or email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk use reference 12170182197.