York golf club named in UK’s top 10 holes

A York golf course has been named one of the top 10 in Britain by amateur players.

Golfers picked Easingwold Golf Club for its challenging and picturesque holes in a grassroots campaign organised by the website Businessinsurancefor.com.

The 18th and final hole of the par 72 course is one of 10 finalists, with the winner of the UK’s Greatest Amateur Hole competition set to be decided by an online vote.

Easingwold is the only Yorkshire club shortlisted, alongside three courses in Edinburgh and one in London. The Home Counties heartlands of Essex, Hertfordshire and Surrey are also represented.

Easingwold is a woodland course which opened in 1930 and was designed by the Hawtree dynasty of architects. It features 15,000 mature trees, water and heathland.

The winning club will receive a commemorative plaque and a £500 donation to the Golf Foundation charity.

Kevin MacKenzie from BusinessInsuranceFor.com said:

“With famous golf holes at major clubs often claiming all the plaudits, we wanted to champion the lesser-known golf clubs around the UK which have some spectacular holes.

“After some great nominations it’s now up to the public and our independent judging panel to decide the winner, so we urge everyone to vote online to increase the chances of their favourite amateur golf hole being crowned the UK champion.”

Vote for Easingwold at https://www.businessinsurancefor.com/grass-roots-golf-award before December 1.