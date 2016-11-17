York man thinks inside the box to raise autism awareness

A supermarket manager is hoping to spend 50 hours locked inside a glass box to raise awareness of autism and the work a charity does helping children cope with the condition.

Andrew Robertson from York, hopes to raise the profile of the condition during his time in the 3x2 metre structure at a Tesco Extra store in the city. He got into the box at 2pm today and plans to stay in until 4pm tomorrow.

Mr Robertson, who manages delivery drivers at the store, says that despite autism affecting large numbers of children in Yorkshire, Andrew claims that it often struggles to make the headlines.

He said: “Autism is one of the country’s most prevalent disabilities with 133,500 children currently diagnosed with the condition in the UK.

“That’s a staggering number and yet many people, including myself, have little or no understanding of the disability.”

The 23-year-old, originally from Berwick-upon-Tweed, also wants to raise awareness of the charity Caudwell Children.

He said: I’m hoping that parents of children with the condition come into the store and tell me about their experiences.”