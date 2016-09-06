York MP warns of “noose” strangling city

YORK’S RING road is becoming a “noose” strangling its economy, one of the city’s MPs has warned.

Julian Sturdy has urged the Government to a back a bid for money to develop plans to turn the A1237 around the north of York into a dual carriageway at a cost of around £142m.

The York Outer MP argued the city was “in some ways, a victim of its own success” and the ring road was now in “desperate need” of dualling.

He told MPs that despite being a national speed limit road, average speeds around the ring road were now down to below 20 mph with drivers diverting through villages and the city centre to avoid the delays.

Mr Sturdy said: “Some might say this congestion is just an inconvenience.

“But that would be to overlook the terrible impact which overloaded roads have on businesses and the wider economy.

“As journey and delivery times increase so do costs and there are of course knock on effects when goods vehicles are persistently late.

“The impact which traffic on the A1237 is having on York is most evident on the Clifton Moor business park where many buildings are now sadly sitting vacant as businesses no longer see it as an attractive place to relocate and shoppers are choosing to go elsewhere.

“Simply put the congestion on York’s outer ring road is acting as a noose on the city, it is choking growth and is disincentivising inward investment.”

Mr Sturdy claimed the ring road congestion was harmful to the wider Yorkshire economy as a significant route across the region.

He warned that without investment congestion would only get worse on the route as the council considers plans for extra homes in the coming years and the development of key pieces of land in the city.

Defending the potential cost, Mr Sturdy said dualling the road was “not just about making travelling more convenient for local residents”.

He added: “Fast and reliable journeys between key centres are crucial to the region’s economic development and its attractiveness to UK and international markets.”

Speaking in the debate in Westminster Hall, Mr Sturdy stressed that the city had worked hard to encourage people out of their cars through park and ride and other schemes.

But, he warned, there was a limit to what could be done within the existing transport network and the A1237 “is the ‘weak link’ which is causing a host of problems elsewhere in the city”.

Existing plans for investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority are already in place which will see improvements to the A1237 over the next five years.

York Council has now bid for money from the Government to develop plans for full dualling of the road.

Responding to Mr Sturdy, Transport Minister John Hayes welcomed Mr Sturdy’s case for investment but stopped short of giving guarantees that York will be successful and warned that bidding to the fund was “highly competitive” .

He confirmed that successful bids are expected to be announced when the Chancellor sets out the Government’s latest spending plans in his autumn statement later this year.