York named UK's first Human Rights City

Its Viking invaders may not have had much respect for freedom - but York has just become the UK's first Human Rights City.

The pillaging and invasions which threatened the historic capital of the north meant early York was hardly a bastion of tolerance.

But an announcement by the Lord Mayor this month will see modern York join 30 other Human Rights Cities around the world, including Vienna, Seattle and Edmonton in Canada.

The new status means that organisations will refer to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in their everyday activities.

City of York Council and North Yorkshire Police are among the bodies to have signed up to the pledge.

The York Human Rights City Network initially launched the project back in 2011, with guidance from the University of York's Centre for Applied Human Rights.

Campaigner Stephen Pittam said:

"York has the ambition to use human rights in decision-making, promote awareness and debate about human rights and ensure all residents' rights are respected.

"Each existing human rights city has built on its own particular history when seeking to give local content to the label. In both the past and present, York has a strong record of activity in the field of social justice.

"We want to act as a catalyst for York people, organisations and business to champion a vibrant, diverse, fair and safe city."

The declaration will be made by the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Dave Taylor, at the Merchant Taylors' Hall on April 24.

He will be joined by dignitaries including York Central MP Rachael Maskell and Councillor Thomas Rajakovics, of Graz, in Austria.