York Proms: A new event for the city in summer 2017

York is to host its very own Proms in the Park-style event next summer.

The outdoor classical concert will take place in the riverside Museum Gardens, which are home to the ruins of St Mary's Abbey and the Yorkshire Museum.

Orchestral musicians and vocalists will entertain picnic prom fans at the event, which will raise money for the York Museums Trust.

Guest soloists confirmed include West End star Daniel Koek and soprano and tenor Rebecca Newman, who has toured with Russell Watson and Aled Jones. The programme will feature operatic and musical theatre songs before a traditional proms finale of Jerusalem, Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

Tre Amici, the Hull group who won Open Mic UK in 2015, will also appear and there will be a community stage featuring local performers.

The York Proms have been organised by founder Jonathan Fewtrell to support the Museum Gardens and its partner attractions the Castle Museum, Yorkshire Museum and York Art Gallery. Two thousand tickets will be made available to the public.

“This is a very exciting event to add to York’s calendar of events and will be something enjoyed both by locals and those who like to travel to York for a few days away. After looking at potential venues for some time we are really pleased to go into partnership with the York Museum Trust to secure such a beautiful, central setting in York, which will make for a truly magical event,” he said.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday December 10 at 9am from www.yorkproms.com. Early bird adult tickets start from £29.50.