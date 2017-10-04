York’s dirty secrets revealed

IT IS known worldwide as a city full of history, with the Minster and the walls bringing tourists in their droves.

But now another side to York’s past can be revealed – one of disease, dirt, slums and poverty.

And it was the walls that are now such a draw that made it even worse.

This piece of the city’s history has come to light through a project which is conserving and cataloging York’s poor law and health care records dating from the 1830s to 1970s. They will then eventually be put online so they can be seen by anyone.

Julie-Ann Vickers, archivist for the Past Caring project, said: “It is challenging history, but history that people are interested in. It highlights the way that people used to live and how things have improved.

“It is not the chocolate-box history, but it is important particularly in York which really suffered from sanitation problems because the population grew very quickly but it was bound in by the city walls.”

Among the finds is a report from 1850 into the state of York. While the main thoroughfares were smart, in the side streets it was a different story with slaughter-yards and a lack of sanitary facilities.

In addition, because of the city walls, often what came into York did not go out, but was just thrown into the streets. Piles of manure were also found just outside.

Another report from a nuisance inspector in 1908 shows nine people living in one two-bedroomed house where diphtheria and scarlet fever had already taken hold. Health officials also had to deal with many complaints relating to foul drains, excessive smoke, rubbish, fly infestations, diseased meat and foul smells from people keeping rabbits, pigs and poultry in the centre of the city.

And one poster from the chief medical officer in the early 20th century warns people not to spit on the footpath as it could pass consumption. “We have a very detailed view of the conditions that people lived in,” said Dr Vickers. “I was thinking as I walked through the Shambles, now there are masses of tourists and people having teas and coffees. The records I am looking at describe a very different Shambles; there are lots of sanitation problems.

“There is lots of overcrowding. There are people boiling tripe. It is that juxtaposition.”

The project by York Explore Libraries and Archives is funded by a charity grant and hopes to have the poor laws online by April next year with more to follow after that.

Previously the records were not in any way accessible to the public and some were in a poor or dirty condition.

They will eventually be described in detail and available on a fully searchable online catalogue, which has already sparked interest from overseas academics. A professional conservator is working with a team of volunteers to clean and repackage the records. They include the application and report books for people applying for poor relief, overcrowding inspection records, slum clearance records, medical office records and lists of diseases from the Victorian period.

“It really gives us insights into the lives of ordinary people, “ Dr Vickers added.