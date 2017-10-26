York's oldest wooden building now classed as 'at risk'

Historic England has added a medieval street in York to its 'at risk' register for 2017.

Lady Row dates from 1316 and is thought to be the oldest timber-framed building in York.

Originally a small row of houses, it stands on Goodramgate near Holy Trinity Church - the houses were built in the old churchyard.

Seven of the original 11 'bays' remain; each bay would have formed a two-storey home with one room on each floor. In recent years they have been rented as shop premises.

The row survived a plan to demolish the houses in 1827, but in 2016 the end of the terrace was hit by a lorry and has been cordoned off ever since. It is hoped that repair work will begin soon.

One local building has been removed from the register after being rejuvenated. Tuscan Temple, a garden temple in the grounds of Duncombe Park near Helmsley, has undergone repairs to its decayed column shafts.

The battlefield of Stamford Bridge, where King Harold defeated a Viking army in 1066, has also been taken off as Historic England no longer have serious concerns about future development of the land.