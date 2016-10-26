York sixth former up for dream travel vlogging job

A York sixth former is bidding to be paid £10,000 to film herself travelling around Britain’s rail network.

Maddie Drury, 17, is a finalist in National Rail’s competition to find a ‘Chief Adventure Officer’ who will video-blog their train journeys using a 16-25 Railcard.

The All Saints RC School pupil submitted a video application for the role after seeing a promotion on the 16-25 Railcard Facebook page, and is now hoping that public votes will see her land the dream job.

“I’m so excited to be a finalist. I have a passion for travel and love sharing my experiences and encouraging others to explore new and exciting places. It would be fantastic if the people of York could get behind me and vote for me to become the Chief Adventure Officer,” said Maddie, who is one of five finalists.

The CAO will be expected to inspire other young people to travel the country by rail and explore new destinations.

Railcard product manager Daniele Maki said:

“We are thrilled to announce Maddie as a finalist. Her vlog application was brilliant, she clearly has a sense of adventure and a desire to share her travel experiences with the world.

To vote for Maddie, visit www.16-25railcard.co.uk/CAO before November 7.