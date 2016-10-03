York University gifted £1m for ‘world-leading’ chemistry research

A former York University chemistry student has gifted the department £1m, which will go towards a new teaching facility.

Businessman and philanthropist Dr Anthony Wild, a long-time supporter of the faculty, made the donation.

And he has also pledged a further £1.37m if the Department of Chemistry and the university raise funds over the next five years

The university said Dr Wild’s gift will support future generations of students through the creation of a new teaching facility.

And it will aid “world-leading” research and infrastructure projects across atmospheric chemistry and chemical and structural biology.

Professor Duncan Bruce, head of the Department of Chemistry at the university, said: “We are one of the UK’s leading departments - recognised internationally for our teaching and research.

“Through Dr Wild’s support we aim to develop yet further and enhance our outstanding facilities and research opportunities for students and academics.”

York University’s vice-chancellor and president, Professor Koen Lamberts, added: “The support from Dr Wild really does transform what we do here at the University of York.

“It helps us to raise our aspirations and unlock other sources of funding for our research and teaching.”

Through the Wild Scholarship programme, Dr Wild has enabled more than 67 international postgraduate students to study chemistry at York.

And he encouraged more than 120 alumni and friends of the Department of Chemistry to support the its 50th anniversary in aid of undergraduate internships and postdoctoral fellowships in 2015.

In all, his support over the past eight years has helped gain more than £30m external funding for the university.

Student Madeline Hartley received funding through the Wild Scholarships programme.

She said: “This award allowed me to study at York without having to worry as much about finances. It was also a huge confidence boost – proving to me that someone believed I was good enough and that has been really important.”