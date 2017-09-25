Yorkshire actor Bobby Knutt dies

Have your say

Last of the Summer Wine and Heartbeat actor Bobby Knutt has reportedly died aged 71.

The legendary Sheffield comedian also appeared on Emmerdale and Benidorm.

His death was described as 'sudden'.

Knutt was married to Donna Hartley, once hailed the 'golden girl' of British athletics, before she passed away suddenly in June 2013, aged 58.

He played Albert Dingle on ITV soap Emmerdale and has had regular roles in 14 pantomimes in Sheffield, regularly performing at the Crucible and Lyceum theatres.

Knutt most recently starred as Eddie Dawson in the hit British sitcom Benidorm.

Tributes are beginning to pour in for the much-loved actor on Twitter, including from Benidorm writer Derren Litten.