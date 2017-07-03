Yorkshire app firm moves into Edinburgh

From the Royal Mile, to Arthur’s Seat to the majesty of the historic castle, a new app is set to make visiting Edinburgh a whole lot easier.

Yorkshire-based IntechnologyWiFi is launching the free app to make finding great things to do in and around Scotland’s capital far simpler.

The app offers daily highlights, including places to eat and drink, daytime and evening events, museums and attractions, as well as a comprehensive local overview of the city, provided in partnership with This is Edinburgh.

Users can book direct via the app, reserve tables and tickets, buy takeaway food, find nearby hotels or access vouchers, and a range of updates to the platform are in the pipeline.

This content gives users visibility of forthcoming big-ticket Edinburgh shows by stars such as Regina Spektor, Van Morrison and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as local but equally unmissable city activities like haunted tours of the city’s spookier parts or a walk through the underground vaults.

The app also allows users to group activities together and plan in advance.

The launch of the Citi-Wise app follows Harrogate-based IntechnologyWiFi’s successful roll-out of the city centre public WiFi network in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, which has so far seen more than 285,000 registrations since December 2016.

Natalie Duffield, chief executive of IntechnologyWiFi, said: “We all lead busy lives at work and home and appreciate a helping hand when planning things to do with our families and friends. Our Citi-Wise app is speedy and efficient and provides an easy-to-use and engaging view of what’s on in Edinburgh.”

Citi-Wise has been launched in other locations, including Manchester, Leeds and Harrogate.