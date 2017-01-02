Yorkshire Building Society scheme boosts 12 Leeds charities

A dozen charities have received a share of £100,000 from the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people in Leeds.

St Gemma’s Hospice, For Disability Mobility and The Donkey Sanctuary were among those to receive £100 each after the society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

Caring For Life, Farsley Scout Group, Friends Of St Johns, Churwell Primary PTA, Morley Amateur Operatic Society, Sunshine & Smiles, Rothwell (North & South) Wards Aged People’s Welfare Committee, The Trussell Trust and Yeadon Charities Association also benefitted.

The charitable foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches around the UK.

James Paynter, manager of the Briggate branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came into the branch to nominate a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign.

“At Yorkshire Building Society we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here in Leeds and the surrounding area.”

Small Change Big Difference Month took place between September 19 and October 15.

In 2015, the charitable foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK. It support good causes where the society members and staff live and work. For more information about the foundation’s work and the Small Change Big Difference scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.