Yorkshire Building Society unveil Mike Regnier as new boss

Yorkshire Building Society has announced the appointment of former Lloyds and Asda boss Mike Regnier as chief executive.

Mr Regnier who joined the Society in 2014, is currently Chief Customer Officer and Executive Director. He is expected to take up the role at the UK’s second largest building society on 1 January, 2017, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Regnier, who has 20 years’ corporate experience in consulting and retail financial services, was formerly Products and Marketing Director at Lloyds Banking Group, where he was responsible for the re-launch of the TSB brand on the UK high street.

He has previously held senior positions at HBOS, ASDA and the Boston Consulting Group.

Mr Regnier will replace Chris Pilling, who announced in June his decision to step down at the end of the year. The appointment follows a rigorous and demanding recruitment process undertaken by the Society in conjunction with an external partner, which resulted in a number of extremely strong candidates.

John Heaps, Yorkshire Building Society Chairman, said: “I am delighted to announce Mike as our new Chief Executive. His commitment to mutual values, his engaging style of leadership and his clear strategic outlook will all help to ensure he builds on the Society’s continued success.

“During his time at Yorkshire Building Society, he has demonstrated his considerable commercial command and financial experience, essential qualities in ensuring we continue to deliver long term value and excellent service to both existing and future members.

“I would also like to thank Chris for his tremendous contribution to the Society’s success and wish him well for the future.”

Mr Regnier said: “Yorkshire Building Society has a fantastic history and heritage of more than 150 years as a member-owned financial services provider. Our mutual values, dedicated colleagues and continued financial strength enable us to focus on what matters most to our customers – helping them to save for the future and buy a home of their own.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with the Board, the senior management team and all of our colleagues as we continue to build on our success.”