Yorkshire cities home to ‘richest’ workers in country

Professional people in Hull, Sheffield and Leeds are among the richest workers in the country despite having average salaries lower than other major UK cities, data has shown.

New research conducted on advertised roles by the job website, CV-Library, the average annual salary in Leeds is £31,052, while Sheffield stood at £29,418 and Hull at £29,356.

16th April 2013 Pictured a Sheffield city skyline showing city centre Picture by Gerard Binks

Further research revealed that lower premium costs in Hull, Sheffield and Leeds means that workers in these cities have some of the most disposable income in the country.

This was based on basic monthly costs including rent, council tax, a local monthly travel card, basic utility bills and groceries. Comparing the same basic living costs against average salaries in 16 of the UK’s key cities revealed how employees in Scotland and North England remain the richest in the UK:

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “Competitive pay rates and lower living costs are making key cities in this region the most desirable locations for employees that want to actually see some of their money after major outgoings are taken.

“For those living in the South, it’s clear that higher monthly costs –are placing workers in a more compromising position, with these cities being home to the UK’s poorest workers.