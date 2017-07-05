Yorkshire Cloud in two new hires

Two of the founders of Leeds-based cloud computing provider virtualDCS have joined the board of Harrogate-based business the Yorkshire Cloud.

Richard May and John Murray, who were pioneers in the cloud computing field in the 1990s, will bring their industry knowledge and technical expertise to the Yorkshire Cloud brand, set up by director Jonathan Edwards in 2012.

Mr Edwards initially set up Yorkshire Cloud because as an IT consultant he was unable to source cloud solutions for his small business clients. Since then the firm has grown rapidly to provide virtual desktop services for more than 350 desks for clients.

Mr Edwards said: “Yorkshire Cloud has enjoyed great success over the last five years and Richard and John joining the board demonstrates our intent to grow the business further. Their experience in this sector goes back many years and I’m sure they will both prove to be an integral part of our plans for evolution and expansion.”

Mr Murray, who joins as technical director, said: “With the threat of cyber crime growing every day, it’s essential that businesses in the region have a safe and secure IT system.”