Yorkshire could be at the heart of a “fourth industrial revolution”

The UK could deliver a eliver the “fourth industrial revolution” by creating a new Northern Advanced Manufacturing Corridor, stretching from the Sheffield City Region to Lancashire, academics have claimed.

A new science and innovation audit ommissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy at the University of Sheffield, shows that between Sheffield City Region and Lancashire there are many of the key components and assets needed to drive productivity growth in sectors which rely on advanced manufacturing and key linked sectors, which could serve to strengthen the economy of the region and equip the UK to compete globally.

The corridor also has several industrial research centres - including the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and the University of Central Lancashire’s Engineering Innovation Centre (EIC).

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: ““Between the geographies of the Sheffield City Region and Lancashire lies a unique opportunity. One which the UK economy desperately needs.”