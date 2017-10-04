Yorkshire crisp taster's new flavour hits the shelves

He was the envy of food fans everywhere when he secured a 'dream' job with Bradford-based Seabrook Crisps.

And now a new flavour of snack designed by crisp taster Chris Wilks, from Huddersfield, has hit supermarket shelves.

Last year the 39-year-won a competition run by the brand to find a member of the public to be 'Seabrook Champion'.

As part of his role, he has helped to suggest ideas for new products and has been involved in the taste testing process.

Chris's new lamb and mint flavour will be sold in selected Asda stores across Yorkshire from this month, and is suitable for vegetarians and those on gluten-free diets.

Chris described the product as a 'strong, British flavour' and it will become part of the Crinkle Cut range.