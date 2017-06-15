Yorkshire devolution hopes raised after minister quits

SUPPORTERS of a single devolution deal for Yorkshire believe the decision of former Northern Powerhouse minister Andrew Percy to leave the Government may have helped their cause.

Mr Percy repeatedly insisted the proposal was unworkable and called for the existing deal covering South Yorkshire to go ahead while a solution is found for the rest of the region.

The Brigg and Goole MP was offered the chance to continue as the Northern Powerhouse minister as Theresa May assembled her post-election government but he decided to return to the backbenches.

The Conservative election manifesto indicated the party would continue to agree so-called devolution deals which see groups of councils come together to take on powers from the Government so more decisions can be taken locally.

The majority of devolution deals have involved the creation of a ‘metro-mayor’ to oversee the new powers.

However, the manifesto suggested in future a Conservative government would only expect these in urban areas and not rural counties.

That left a major question mark against how a Conservative government would respond to a proposal, such as a single Yorkshire agreement, which includes cities and rural areas.

Supporters of a single Yorkshire agreement have suggested the failure of Theresa May to secure a majority will leave much of the Conservative manifesto up for negotiation.

However there is also an acknowledgement that with the Government’s future on a knife-edge, English regional devolution and particularly the complexities around finding a solution for Yorkshire will not be high in its agenda.

It is understood fresh efforts at ending the Yorkshire devolution deadlock are likely to focus on securing the widest consensus possible and stressing the region’s flexibility to encourage the Government to engage with the issue.

South Yorkshire councils will discuss the future of their proposed deal next month after Chesterfield and Bassetlaw decided to pull out.

Supporters are likely to stress the risk of tearing the agreement in favour of another approach the Government may not support.

The election of a mayor as part of the deal was due to take place last month but was delayed until next May.