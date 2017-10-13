Yorkshire drivers pay more for car insurance

YORKSHIRE IS one of the more expensive regions in Britain for car insurance, according to research bycomparethemarket.com.

Between June and August the average car insurance policy in Yorkshire and The Humber stood at £77​6​, ​​£36 above the nationwide average of £740​.​

The regions with the top three highest average car insurance premiums in Britain over the third quarter of the year were Greater London (£1,121.03), the North West (£853.31 and the West Midlands(£830.95). The most expensive city was Manchester, with an average premium of £1,203.45.

The regions with the cheapest premiums were the South West (£579.12), Scotland, (£579.36) and Wales (£647.04), with the cheapest overall premium claimed by the Isle​s​ of Scilly at £421.​

​John Miles, head of motor at comparethemarket.com, said: “The past three years have been relentless for British drivers, with the average insurance premium spiraling by over 38 per cent to £740. The past year has been particularly hard, with changes to Insurance Premium Tax and the personal injury discount, or ‘Ogden’, rate draining the pockets of motorists at a time that wage growth remains stagnant. Although the Ogden rate looks like it might be changed, some damage has already been done for drivers.

“With Yorkshiremen and women paying above the national average for their car insurance premiums they need to be especially savvy when choosing their provider. The potential saving of £128 between the cheapest and average national premium means shopping around is essential.”

Across the nation, the average motor insurance premium stood at £740 between June and August - a £42 year on year increase compared to the same period in 2016 and a £9 increase quarter on quarter.

The cheapest premiums in the market also increased to £612 in the third quarter, up £33 from £579 in the same period last year and £8 growth from £604 in the second quarter.

The cost of insurance for Britain’s youngest drivers has continued to grow significantly.

Over the past quarter, the average premium for drivers aged 17 to 20 stood at £1,606, up from £1,567 on the quarter before.

However, with higher premiums comes higher savings, with the difference between the cheapest and average policy for this age group standing at £396 (£1,210 versus £1,606).

​Comparethemarket.com​​ said t​he substantial price growth across the country highlights the impact of recent Government changes to the cost of motor insurance, including significant increases in the Insurance Premium Tax and also the personal injury discount rate​.

​It added that​ the £128 average saving highlights the benefits of shopping around rather than automatically renewing your policy.

Comparethemarket.com also analysed the difference between the insurance premiums for male and female drivers. Despite the implementation of the EU Gender

Directive in December 2012, which banned insurers from using gender as a factor when pricing policies, the difference between the cost of the average insurance policy for men and women has widened.

Men are still paying significantly more than women. The research showed that between June and August, men paid on average 26 per cent more for their motor insurance policies than women.